Brenda Stantz (1962 – 2017)

Brenda Lee Payton Stantz, 54 years, of Sherwood, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in the emergency room of Defiance Regional Hospital, with her family with her.

Brenda was born October 27, 1962 in Auburn, Indiana, the daughter of the late Joseph Payton and Joyce Slaughter.

She was a 1981 graduate of Fairview High School, and she married her high school sweetheart, Jackie D. Stantz on July 23, 1981 in Bryan, Ohio and he survives. Brenda worked her entire life in a variety of industries, including Guardian Industries, Schlegal Industries, Filling Home of Mercy, Sherwood Marathon and at the Village Food Emporium and even home schooled her nephew. She was a member of Calvary Worship Center, currently Harvest Life, and had taught youth group and vacation bible school. She was a member of the Sherwood Community Fire Association and a former member of the Sherwood Water Board. Brenda was known as a fantastic cook. She enjoyed preparing meals for her friends and family. A person who loved to have fun, Brenda had a wonderful sense of humor, a definite opinion, and not afraid to share it. She sought to place the needs of others over her own. She loved to follow her grandchildren and their activities, but most importantly, she loved the Lord.

Surviving is her husband, Jackie of Sherwood; three children, Matthew (Kenyotta) Stantz of Mark Center, Jessica Stantz of Toledo and Quincy Stantz at home; seven grandchildren, Treyvon Hastings, D’andre Hastings, Ray Shawn Maulsby, Riley Maulsby, Aliana Stantz, Ryan Maulsby and Amaya Maulsby; five siblings, Pamela Reinhart of Sherwood, Christi (Duke) Miler of Bryan, Anita (Mickey) Schwarzbek of Sherwood, Charles Bowling of Las Vegas, Nevada and Betty Jo (Allen) Brock of London, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Brenda will be held Friday, June 30, 2017 from 2:00 -4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Herb Ruggles officiating. Private interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Filling Home of Mercy, 160N State Route 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

