Brenda Wells (1960-2019)

Brenda Lee Wells, 58, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. She was born on December 9, 1960 in Coldwater, MI to Marlin J. and Yvonne R. (Quimby) Wells. Brenda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1979.

Brenda was currently employed at Menards Distribution Center in Holiday City. Prior to that, she was employed at Moore Industries and Robinair both in Montpelier. Brenda was a member of Crossfire Church in Holiday City. She loved gardening, crafting and canning her bounty.

She is survived by her mother, Yvonne R. Swan of Montpelier; three children, Benjamin (Kristy) Preston of Harrisville, PA, Jessica Preston of Pioneer and Nathaniel Alan Lyon (Fiance Heather Hardman) of Pioneer; four grandchildren, Hunter, John, Annie and Natalie; one sister, Theresa (Mike) McKenzie of Montpelier; and her nieces and nephews. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Marlin Wells; step-father, Lowell “Bud” Swan; three brothers, Marlin J. Wells, Jr., Rex C. Wells and Clifford Wells.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2-7 pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Empire Street Chapel in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Craig A. Bard to officiate. Brenda will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossfire Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.