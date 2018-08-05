Brubaker Leads Indianapolis To 2-0 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Brubaker allowed just three hits over eight innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Toledo Mud Hens in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Michael Feliz got Christin Stewart to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

Brubaker (7-3) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Indianapolis scored its runs when Max Moroff hit an RBI double in the second inning and Jason Martin hit a solo home run in the third.

Ryan Carpenter (2-7) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Mud Hens were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Indians’ staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 13-7 against Toledo this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

