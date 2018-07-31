Brujan’s Sac Fly Leads Bowling Green To 1-0 Win Over Fort Wayne

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Vidal Brujan hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, driving in Devin Davis with the go-ahead run, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 1-0 on Monday.

Davis scored after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a single by Trey Hair.

Davis doubled and singled in the win.

Tyler Zombro (8-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Ben Sheckler (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game. Orlando Romero pitched two scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.

The TinCaps were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Hot Rods’ staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.