Bryan Main Library Hosting Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood Program

Teens, ages 10 to 15, are invited to the Percy Jackson Camp Half-Blood Program at the Bryan Main Library on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Challenge your fellow demi-gods and compete in an epic quest to find out which Olympian is best! This program is free to the public. The library will not be able to take phone calls during the program. All parental arrangements should be made prior to the event.

Sign up at the Bryan Main Library, located at 107 East High Street or call the Adult Desk at 419-636-6734 ext. 221.

