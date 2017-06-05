Bud Smith (1924 – 2017)

Bud L. Smith, age 92, of Delta, surrounded by his family; passed away at his home on Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2017.

Bud was born in Delta on July 29, 1924 to the late Ralph Smith and Fannie (Soles) Smith.

He attended Liberty Center High School before entering the U.S Navy; where he served from 1942 – 1947. Bud later married Unabelle Elling on April 9, 1950 and enjoyed many loving years together until her passing on May 28, 2015.

Prior to his retirement he worked at Markey Bronze and along with his wife, owned and operated Smith’s Twist-T-Freeze in Delta for 34 years before retiring. He was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta and Delta American Legion.

Surviving are three sons, Gary Smith, Don (Ann) Smith and Tedd (Peggy) Smith, all of Delta; one daughter, Sharon (Bert) Russell of Delta; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and nephew, Leon Elling of Cecil, OH. Bud was preceded in death by his parents and two granddaughters, Jamie Russell and Adrianne Smith.

Friends will be received from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta; with an American Legion Service being held at 6:30 PM. A funeral service celebrating Bud’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Eric Markovich will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Delta Fire Department, 500 E. Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.