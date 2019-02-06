Bullied Boy Named Trump Is White House Guest At SOTU

Grace Eline and Joshua Trump greet first lady Melania Trump before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — A Delaware boy named Trump attended the State of the Union address as a guest of the president and first lady.

Joshua Trump, no relation to the president, is a middle-school student who’s been teased over his last name.

The Brandywine School District said five students have been disciplined for bullying Joshua, and school officials offered to change his name in the database to his father’s surname.

Joshua’s plight attracted national attention, and the Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Teach Anti Bullying awarded Joshua a medal of courage in December. The news also reached the White House, which included Joshua as one of Melania Trump’s 13 guests for Tuesday’s address.

The News Journal reports Joshua was seen nodding off during the address, which ran past many a middle schooler’s bedtime.

