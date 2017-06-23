Butler, Indiana Woman Charged In Death Of Edgerton Bicyclist

DEFIANCE – On June 21, the Williams County Grand Jury indicted a woman from Butler, Indiana, involved in the death of a bicyclist along U.S. Route 6 near Road 4-50 in Williams County.

Cassandra M. Stickney, 23, was indicted on failure to stop after an accident, a third degree felony, and vehicular manslaughter, a second degree misdemeanor.

The indictment stems from an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after troopers responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. Route 6 on February 16, 2017. When troopers arrived on scene they discovered the bicyclist, Keith Brown, of Williams County, was dead.

The Butler Police Department in Indiana and the Indiana State Police Investigative Section assisted with the investigation, evidence collection and the indictment of Stickney.