Butler Woman Sentenced For Hit & Run In Edgerton

Cassandra Stickney, 23, of Butler, Indiana heard her sentencing for a February 16 accident near Edgerton. Troopers that day responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. Route 6 near County Road 4.50 and found that the bicyclist who had been struck, Keith Brown, had died from the injuries sustained during the accident.

Following the investigation, Stickney was indicted on June 21 on one count of failure to stop after an accident, a third degree felony, and one count of vehicular manslaughter, a second degree misdemeanor. Stickney, with Counsel Deborah Rohrs, entered a plea of no contest to both charges in September.

Williams County Common Pleas Court Judge sentenced Stickney on October 13 to 4 years of community control on each count and fined her $500 on the vehicular manslaughter charge and $1500 on the failure to stop charge. Additionally, Stickney’s driver’s license will be under a Class VI driver’s license suspension for 3 months in relation to the vehicular manslaughter charge and a Class V suspension for 6 months on the failure to stop charge. She will also be assessed 6 points against her driving record. Both the community control and driver’s license sentences will run concurrently.

Stickney was also ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court-appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.