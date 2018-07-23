Camacho’s Homer Leads Clinton To 4-2 Win Over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Juan Camacho hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday.

The home run by Camacho scored Eugene Helder and Onil Pena to give the LumberKings a 3-1 lead.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the third when Ryan Costello hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joseph Rosa.

Fort Wayne saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single, driving in Jeisson Rosario in the sixth inning to cut the Clinton lead to 4-2.

Clinton southpaw Steven Moyers (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Osvaldo Hernandez (7-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings. Kyle Wilcox retired the side in order for his fifth save of the season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.