Cameo Fisher (1947-2019)

Cameo Jean Fisher, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:10 A.M. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio. Cameo ran her own day care center for several years. She enjoyed going to garage sales and throwing large holiday parties for her day care.

Cameo J. Fisher was born on April 8, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Lester and Bonnie (Miller) Huber. She married Vaynard Fisher on March 7, 1972, in Bryan and he survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Stacy (Randy) Rosendaul, of Bryan; Vaynard’s sons, Brian Fisher, of Edon, Ohio, and Jason Fisher, of Bryan; two grandchildren, Brittany Rosendaul, of Toledo, Ohio, and Zac Rosendaul, of Bryan; one brother, Randy Huber, in the Phillippines; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held in the funeral home immediately following visitation, at 12:00 P.M., with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.

Memorial contributions are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

