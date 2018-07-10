Campusano Provides Pair Of Hits, But TinCaps Fall In Homestand Finale

By Austin Render

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Both catcher Luis Campusano and second baseman Kelvin Melean had two hits, but the TinCaps fell in their series finale against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 6-1, at Parkview Field on Monday night.

Fort Wayne (11-8, 43-45) scored first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Melean started the inning with a double to deep left center, followed by a one-out double from Campusano to the right-field corner, scoring Melean and giving the TinCaps the 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green (13-6, 60-28) answered immediately in the top of the fifth. A walk for Moises Gomez started the inning, followed by back-to-back singles from Trey Hair and Jim Haley to advance Gomez to third. A passed ball scored Gomez to tie the game. With two outs, Eleardo Cabrera doubled, scoring Hair and giving the Hot Rods the 2-1 lead. Bowling Green added another run in the top of the seventh with three singles, and a Fort Wayne error, to make it 3-1.

The Hot Rods scored more insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Three straight singles from Hair, Haley and Gustave scored a run. Another run scored on a double steal, and the final would score off an RBI-single from Carl Chester, making it 6-1. Melean finished the night 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. Campusano ended 2-for-4 with an RBI.

On four days rest for the first time in his pro career, TinCaps starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore threw five innings, allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three batters. Gore’s fastball ran up to 95 miles per hour as he kept BG off the board through the first four innings. Osvaldo Hernandez, who’s normally a starter, went the final four innings, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts.

Hot Rods starting pitcher Austin Franklin went seven innings, allowed one run and struck out four TinCaps. The TinCaps have off Tuesday before leaving for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to start their six-game road trip.

Next Game

Wednesday, July 11 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Luis Patiño

– Kernels Probable Starter: LHP Tyler Watson (Piggyback: RHP Edwar Colina)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM

