Candace Johnson (1946-2019)

Candace S. Johnson, 72, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on September 26, 1946 in Wauseon to Colenzo “Bing” and Lola (Maneval) Miller. Candace graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964.

She was currently employed at Defiance Metal Products for the last 12 years working as a secretary and in the factory. For a brief time, she was a secretary for LE Smith in Bryan and she co-owned and operated a craft store with her sister in Mansfield, OH. Candace was an avid collector of anything Coca Cola, M&M or miniature doll house related.

She is survived by her two sons, James R. (Carrye) Johnson and Michael A. Johnson both of Indianapolis, IN; one granddaughter, Clara Johnson; one brother, Rodney (Sandy) Miller of The Villages, FL; and one sister-in-law, Karen Miller of Sunrise Beach, MO. Candace was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Christine Miller and brother, John Miller.

A visitation will take place on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Candace will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.

