Cantu, Burgos Lift Fort Wayne Over Lake County 3-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Cantu homered and singled as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 3-1 on Wednesday.

Aldemar Burgos doubled and singled for Fort Wayne.

Evan Miller struck Will Benson out with runners on second and third to end the game for his sixth save of the season.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Lake County tied it up when Mitch Reeves hit an RBI single, scoring Jesse Berardi.

The TinCaps took the lead in the sixth inning when Owen Miller hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Gabriel Arias.

Fort Wayne southpaw Tom Cosgrove (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gregori Vasquez (6-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings.

