Carl Bair (1942-2018)

Carl L. Bair, 76, formerly of the Bryan, Ohio, area died in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at his home.

Carl was born Sept. 9, 1942, in Indiana to Ruth Janet Dennis and Samuel Jacob Bair, both deceased. In 1960 he married Sally Kellogg. In 1972, he married Phyllis J. Ashbaugh who survives.

He had seven children: Marvel Marie Ashbaugh (deceased); Robin L. (Larry) Sprow of Port Richey, Florida; Mishelle R. (Brad) Nofziger of Montpelier, Ohio; Francis “Jake” (Diane) Ashbaugh of Fontana, California; Scott A. (Holly) Bair of Pasadena, Maryland; Rick A. (Janeen) Bair of Decatur, Illinois; Jason L. Bair of Butler, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

His family included his mother, Sarah E. (Barkimer) Bair, and father Samuel, both deceased; and six siblings: Jerry E. Bair (deceased); Miriam Oswalts of Maumee, Ohio; Elain Worman (Michael) of Industry, Illinois; Marilyn Guilford of Hicksville, Ohio; Neil Bair of Bryan, Ohio; and Bonnie Barrington.

He was a self-employed, long-distance truck driver for many years.

Carl was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 7845. He was a member of Moose Lodge 2366 and Sons of American Legion Post 0335.

There will be no services.Condolences to the family may be left at www.internationalcremation.com.

