Carl “Bud” Creek Jr. (1921 – 2017)

Carl “Bud” C. Creek, Jr., 96 passed away early Saturday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

He was born on April 6, 1921 in Superior Township to Carl C. and Maude (Altman) Creek, Sr.

Bud graduated from Montpelier High School in 1939 and then attended the Ohio State University. He served as the Secretary of the Ohio FFA during his freshman year at Ohio State. Bud married M. Lurie Shoup on February 4, 1942 in West Unity and she preceded him in death in 2001.

Bud was a member of the West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, where he was very involved and served in several positions. He was a lifelong crop and jersey dairy farmer in Superior Township. Bud lived on the Creek family farm which was started in 1864 and was listed as an Ohio Centennial Farm. Bud was the President of Superior Township Board of Education and was instrumental in forming Superior School. He was also on the Kidney Foundation Board and was instrumental in bringing Dialysis to Williams County.

He is survived by three children, Susan (David) Fritsch, Sharon (Don) Moore and Tom (Pat) Creek all of Montpelier. Nine grandchildren, David (Misty) Fritsch, Joshua (Angela) Fritsch, Jason (Kim) Fritsch, Tabitha (Bob) Crites, Perry (Liz) Moore, Sarah (Jon) Mugel, Sybil (Matt) Wendling, Seth Creek and Sasha (Russell) King; seventeen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; and one sister Hildreth Stewart of Seattle, Washington.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lurie and son Tim Creek.

Visitation for Bud will be on Monday, May 22nd from 5-8pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier, and Tuesday, May 23rd from 10-11am at West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11am at the church with Reverend Tawee Layraman to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to West Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.