Carl Patterson (1926 – 2017)

Carl Henry Patterson, age 77, of Delta, passed away Saturday night, May 13, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

Carl was born in Wellsburg, WV on January 8, 1940 to the late Henry C. Patterson and Margaret (Long) Patterson. He attended Cheshire School in Ohio.

On June 15, 1984 he married Lorrine P. Keefer and she survives.

Carl worked 11 years with Howard-Sober Truck Co., then 12 years with Lee’s Sales and Service before serving 20 years at Plaxicon and retiring. He was a member of Fulton Union Church in Delta and the Delta Eagles. Carl’s fondest hobbies were restoring old cars and visiting various car shows.

Along with his wife of almost 33 years, Lorrine; he is survived by his children, David Patterson of Georgia, Donna Butler of Pioneer, Kimberly (Dan) Bowers of Pioneer and Kevin Patterson of Wauseon; step-children, Linda Segrist of Delta, Peggy (Kevin) Mason of Edon, OH and Laurie (Raymond) Armstrong of Wauseon; sisters, Betty Hoffman of Wheeling, WV and Rose (Jim) Pessinger of Hurricane, WV; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Don Patterson and sisters, Goldie Grizzle and Patricia Jeffries.

Friends will be received from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy.109 in Delta. A funeral service for Carl will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2017 also at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Bates will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery near Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made the DaVita Dialysis Center, 721 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

