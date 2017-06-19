Carol Barringer (1960 – 2017)

Carol M. Barringer, age 57, of Delta, passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2017 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

She was born in South Bend, IN on March 21, 1960 to Jay Smith and Helen (Knauth) Smith.

Carol was a 1978 graduate of Swanton High School. Later she attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA; where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. On September 12, 1992 she married Terry Barringer and they shared twenty-four cherished years together. Carol was a homemaker for her family and very active in her church, Shiloh Christian Union; where she was treasurer for the mission board and served on a mission trip to Zambia Africa in 2003. Carol was also very active with the church nursery and a volunteer with Toledo Christian Schools.

In addition to her husband, Terry and parents, Jay and Helen Smith; she is survived by her children, Alex Barringer of Grand Rapids, MI, Greg (Megan) Barringer of Delta, Isaac (Alexandra) Barringer of Pemberville, OH and Jackie Barringer of Lima; sister, Darla (Jeff) Miller of Fremont and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a show of sympathy can be made to Shiloh Christian Union Missions, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.

