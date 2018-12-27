Carol Fackler (1943-2018)

Carol A. Fackler, age 75, of Napoleon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee after an extended illness.

Carol was born in Bowling Green, OH on November 10, 1943 to the late Leland Harris and Lillie M. (Sterling) Harris. She married Boyd Charles Fackler on November 10, 1967 and he preceded her in death in 2011. Carol was a homemaker most of her life and later enjoyed putting puzzles together and playing cards with friends at the Henry County Senior Center; with her favorite game being pinochle.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Tracy (Brent) Pfund of Pioneer; step-son, Jan Bruce Fackler of Malinta; brother, George Harris of Liberty Center; grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan and Lauren Pfund; along with loving step-grandchildren and her feline companion, “Susie”. In addition to her parents and husband, Boyd, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald, Richard and Robert Harris and step-children, Robert Fackler and Carol Sue Hittle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. In honoring Carol’s wishes there will be no public services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may make a contribution to the Henry County Senior Center, 203 Rohrs St., Napoleon, OH 43545 or Henry County Humane Society, 1136 Independence Dr., Napoleon, OH 43545 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.