Carol Goebel (1942 – 2017)

Carol J. Goebel, 75, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday night at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

She was born on January 12, 1942 in Camden, Michigan to William C. and Doris E. (Russell) Roost. Carol graduated from Camden High School in 1960. On October 8, 1960, she married Alfred “Al” P. Goebel and he survives.

Carol was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. For over 25 years she worked at the Leader Enterprise in Montpelier as the office manager, assisting with publishing, advertising and special columns. Carol was very active in the Fair Foundation and for several years worked at the Fair Board Office. She was a member of a camping club, Fountain City Square Dancing, and enjoyed bowling. Carol volunteered at the Williams County Board of Elections. Doing various crafts was right up Carol’s alley and there wasn’t a craft she didn’t know.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Al; three children Brenda (Robert) Grime of Bryan, Roger P. Goebel of Bryan, and Julie (Mark) Moon of Toledo; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild; and one sister Karen (Ken) Coy of Pioneer.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Richard J. Roost, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.