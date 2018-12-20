Carolyn Luty (1935-2018)

Carolyn Waneta Luty, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Carolyn was born on September 13, 1935 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Oscar and Carolyn (Haas) Spiess. She was a 1953 graduate of Stryker High School.

On June 20, 1953, she married Roger Earl Luty, and he preceded her in death in 2010. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker, Ohio. She worked at Pet Milk, the bank, and the Bryan Hospital for many years. After her retirement, she was a volunteer at the hospital. She enjoyed watching NASCAR on Sundays, traveling, and being with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Daniel) Cline of Stryker, Sheryl (James) Cameron of Reynolds, Georgia; four grandchildren, Sheila (Tony) Bostater of Ney, OH, Amy Cameron of Reynolds, GA, James Cameron of Charleston, SC, Erin (Charlie) Armitage of Bryan, OH; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Bostater, Makenzie Hinton, Austin Bostater; and furbaby great-child, Abby. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Nelson, Don, Allen, and Jim Spiess.

Visitation for Carolyn Waneta Luty will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, also at the church, with Pastor Tamara Wood, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

