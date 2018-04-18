Carpenter Leads Toledo To 2-1 Win Over Durham

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Carpenter struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Toledo Mud Hens over the Durham Bulls in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Carpenter allowed one run and five hits while walking two.

Durham started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Justin Williams scored following singles by Andrew Velazquez and Jake Cronenworth.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Mud Hens took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Christin Stewart hit a solo home run.

Kevin Comer (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Cody Hall (1-1) took the loss in the International League game. Louis Coleman pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

