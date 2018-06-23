Carson Bowers (1942-2018)

Carson Eugene Bowers, 75 years, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Carson as born September 28, 1942 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Larue Eugene and Blanche Irene (Balzer) Bowers. He was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School. Carson worked at Challenge Cook Corporation until they closed. He then went to work for Sauder Manufacturing, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Bryan Moose Lodge 1064, AMVETS Post 54 and the VFW Post 2489. In his free time, Carson enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time around family and friends. He especially cherished his time spent wirh his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his four children, Loretta Ann “Lori” (Larry) Heater of Defiance, Ohio, Terri Lynn (Jay) Stroud of Dallas, Georgia, Jeff Eugene Bowers of Defiance, Ohio, and Brenda Lee (Ron) Coffman of Edgerton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Christopher Heater, Courtnie (Chad) Coppes, Malorie (Jacob) Paschal, Cory Mock, Joshua Hootman, Justin (Kiley) Coffman and Tyler Coffman; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Bowers and two sisters, Betty Browneller and Patricia Goeltzenleuchter.

A celebration of life for Carson Eugene Bowers will be held at a later date at the AMVETS Post 54, 222 Paige Street, Bryan, where the family will receive relatives and friends and share memories and stories of Carson and how he touched each and every life. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.