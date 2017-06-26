Catherine Pennington (1936 – 2017)

Catherine V. Pennington, age 96, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Catherine was born in Franklin Twp., Fulton Co., Ohio on October 10, 1920, the daughter of Dwight and Florence (Smith) Ely.

On October 17, 1936, she married Everett Pennington, and he preceded her in death in 2002.

She was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. Mrs. Pennington and her husband were vendors at the Erie St. Farmer’s Market in Toledo for more than 60 years. They sold eggs and chickens. She loved to crochet afghans and doilies which she also sold at the market and made for her family and friends.

Surviving is her son, Loren (Arlene) Pennington of Fayette; daughter, Darlene (Robert) McCormick of Sylvania; daughter-in-law, Sandra Pennington of Wauseon; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Kendall Pennington, two brothers, Stanley and Paul Ely, and two sisters, Irene Ingle and Joan Ballmer.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads Evangelical Missions. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.