Cathy Henrie (1954 – 2017)

Cathy S. Henrie, age 63, of Archbold, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Cathy had been a barber, provided child care, and worked in home health care.

Cathy was born in Wauseon on February 1, 1954, the daughter of Jesse and Janette (Leininger) Nofzinger.

Cathy enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Lani, and writing poetry. Surviving is her daughter, Jessica Hoffman of Archbold; granddaughter, Lani; brother, Randy (Nancy) Nofzinger of Pettisville; and two sisters, Karen (Mark) Leu and Vicky (Paul) Beck, Sr., both of Archbold. She was preceded in death by both parents.

The family requests that memorials be given to the benevolence of the family.