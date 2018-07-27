Cedrola Leads Dayton Over TinCaps 2-1

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Lorenzo Cedrola singled twice as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-1 on Thursday.

John Ghyzel allowed a run, but struck Luis Almanzar out with a runner on first to end the game for his 18th save of the season.

After five scoreless innings, Dayton got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single, driving in Jeter Downs.

After Dayton added a run in the seventh when Andy Sugilio scored on a wild pitch, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single, bringing home Kelvin Melean.

Wendolyn Bautista (4-5) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fort Wayne starter Tom Cosgrove (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.