Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ Birthday At The West Unity Branch Library

To celebrate the life of Dr. Seuss, the West Unity Branch Library will be throwing a birthday party in the author’s honor on Thursday, March 2nd at 3:00 pm. The whole family is invited to come celebrate all things Seuss! Meet special guest Cat in the Hat, play games, make crafts, and enjoy birthday cake along with snacks. There will be a guessing jar, door prizes, and goodie bags for attendants. You don’t want to miss this grand celebration.

This program is presented in partnership with “your Farmer Agent,” Karrie Patten Agency of West Unity. The West Unity Branch Library is located at 109 South High Street. For more information, please contact Ruth Meyer at 419-924-5237.

