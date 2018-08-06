Central Indiana Man Charged With Murder In Girl’s Death

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter, who had severe injuries when taken to a hospital.

The Herald Bulletin reports 29-year-old Ryan Ramirez of Chesterfield pleaded not guilty Thursday in the death of Paisley Hudson. She was pronounced dead Saturday at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital after being brought there by her mother, 25-year-old Kayla Hudson.

The Madison County coroner says Paisley died from a blow to the head and two lacerations to her liver.

Kayla Hudson is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and pleaded not guilty. She and Ramirez also face charges of neglect of a dependent causing serious injury, since police say the girl’s 3-year-old brother was hurt. Kayla Hudson and Ramirez both requested public defenders.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com

