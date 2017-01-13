Chad L. Underwood (1980 – 2017)

Chad L. Underwood, 36 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at his residence. Chad was born September 30, 1980, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Lowell D. and Linda L. (Simpson) Underwood. Chad was a 1999 graduate of Angola High School. A stay at home dad, Chad enjoyed building hundreds of model cars in his free time and was a member of the LUGK, a model car building club. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines and Chicago Bears fan. Chad loved his children and family and cherished the time spent with them.

Surviving are his three children, Alex, Leah, and Riley Underwood, all of Angola; fiancée and mother of his children, Maggie Platt of Angola, Indiana; father, Lowell Underwood of Bryan, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Barbara Simpson of Bryan, Ohio, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Gowthrop; paternal grandparents, George and Maxine Underwood and maternal grandfather, John H. Simpson.

Memorial Services for Chad L. Underwood will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, on Tuesday, beginning at 12:00 p.m. noon and continuing until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com