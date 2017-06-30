Charles Altman (1929 – 2017)

Charles “Ed” Altman, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away at Heartland of Wauseon Thursday morning June 29, 2017.

He was born in Findlay, OH on April 15, 1929 one of two children to the late Floyd Altman and Irene (Linn) Altman.

Ed was a graduate of Napoleon High School and later served in the Army National Guard. He was employed as a molder with Multi-Cast in Wauseon; where he worked many years until retiring. Ed was a member of the Wauseon American Legion and Wauseon VFW. Some of his fondest hobbies included bowling on several leagues, golfing and following the Detroit Tigers as an avid fan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Altman; daughter-in-law, Kathy Altman and one grandchild.

Ed is survived by his children, Walt (Sonya) Altman of Florida, Marge (Buck) Jurmu of Mississippi, Joette Heimert of Indiana, Kerry Altman of Alabama and John Altman of Delta; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

In honoring Ed’s wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make a contribution to the Wauseon VFW or Heartland Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.