Charles Brigle (1920 – 2018)

Charles Duane Brigle, age 98, of Longwood, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 19th, 2018 at his home in Longwood, Florida where he and his wife Ellen have resided since 1989 with their son Lorin. Charles was born August 7th, 1920 in rural Edon, Ohio the son of Gayle and Chrissie (McCamis) Brigle.



He was a 1938 graduate of Edon High School. He was responsible for the Edon High School’s mascot name “Edon Blue Bombers”. In 1937, a contest was held for a mascot’s name and the name Charles submitted was chosen. Ted Green who taught Agriculture and shop at Edon, wanted an owl to be used as a symbol of knowledge and wisdom in FFA ceremonies. Charles answered his wishes by hunting an owl and having it stuffed. It was used many years in FFA ceremonies.



Along with his wife Ellen, he was a long time active member of the Apopka, Florida Church of the Nazarene. Charles served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II, having enlisted November 14th, 1942 and was Honorably Discharge on July 13th, 1943 from the US Army’s 351st Engineering Construction Battalion at Ft. Lewis, WA. He was the receipant of the World War II Victory Medal.



Charles helped in farming at the family farm near Edon, Ohio, attending Ohio State University and held positions in the Time Study Section at Montpelier Body Works. He and Betty relocated to Albuquerque, NM and he accepted a position as Estimating Engineer for the Division of the then Atomic Energy Commission. Additionally, transferring and accepting a position as Estimating Engineer for Rohr Aircraft, Inc in Riverside CA.



He traveled the United States and parts of Canada for Farrar Aviation Co. in Ontario, Canada, negotiating and gaining manufacturing contracts with major US/Canadian aerospace companies and the U.S. Government. Eventually returning to Northwest Ohio to become plant Engineering Estimator in the Industrial Engineering Division for Aro Corporation (Ingersoll-Rand) in both the Bryan and Angola plants before retiring in 1985.



Charles married Betty Mae Brim on December 27th, 1941, daughter of Loren Brim and Georgia Shaul and she preceded him in death on August 14th, 1975. They adopted four children, Terry Lee Brigle (Debra Clark) of Rancho Belago, CA; Ginger Ellen Brigle (Michael Thompson) og Waverly, Ohio; Dan Gayle Brigle (Julia Cruise) of Clint, Texas; Lorin Anthony Brigle of Longwood, FL. Charles married Ellen May Petre on May 7th 1981, daughter of Fredrick Petre and Elsie Rogers and Ellen survives residing with their son Lorin in Longwood, FL.



He is also survived by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services and burial are pending for Charles at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

