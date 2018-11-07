Charles “Chuck” McGrady (1938-2018)

Charles W. “Chuck” McGrady, 80 years, of Bryan passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 in his residence with his wife by his side. Chuck was born June 30, 1938 in BelAir, Maryland, the son of the late Andrew C. and Nora S. (Burkins) McGrady.

He was a 1977 graduate of Defiance College obtaining a degree in microbiology. Chuck served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Lisa D. Nagel on December 28, 1984 in Orlando, Florida. He owned his own company, Advanced Marketing Concepts, working in sales and marketing and retiring in 2016.

In his free time, Chuck enjoyed reading, drawing, water color painting and playing guitar. He especially cherished his time with his wife and visiting Topsail Island, North Carolina. Chuck enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers with his son Andrew.

Surviving is his wife, Lisa McGrady of Bryan, Ohio; son, Andrew McGrady of Bryan, Ohio;sister-in-law Gina (Joel) Benedict of Traverse City, Michigan; nephew, Zachary (Lindsay) Benedict of Traverse City, Michigan; niece, Ashley (Bill) Karczewski of Traverse City, Mighigan; great-nephew, Otto Karczewski; great-niece, Laina Karczewski, and special friends, Mike (Candy) Nowakowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers.

To honor Chuck’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Greenisen Chapel, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

