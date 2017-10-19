Charles Keller (1946 – 2017)

Charles P. Keller, age 70, of Adrian, MI; passed away at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI on Monday, October 9, 2017.

He was born in Wauseon on December 5, 1946 to Herbert L. Keller who passed away in 2000 and Jeanette (Mizer) Keller who passed away in 2010.

Charles was a graduate of Lyons High School and later received his Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo. He served as an accountant for Pondco and Marco’s Pizza Company. Charles was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church and was very fond of genealogy and serving as designer and administrator for various websites.

Charles is survived by his sisters, Rebecca (George) Escobedo and Elizabeth (Don) Gleckler; brother, Robert (Mary) Keller and many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta. A graveside service at Wauseon Union Cemetery for Charles will be announced. In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy may consider donations to the activities fund at Magnumcare, 130 Sand Creek Hwy, Adrian, MI 49221 in his memory.

