Charles Moehrman (1960-2019)

Charles Eric Moehrman, 58, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. He was born in Napoleon on Dec. 20, 1960, to the late Donald H. and Laura K. (Meyer) Moehrman.

Chuck was a 1979 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 1981 graduate of Ocean Corporation of Houston, Texas, where he began his lifelong passion of underwater diving. He was employed by Ohio Gas Co. as a service technician, and by Ocean Tech, American Oilfield Divers, and International Underwater Contractors as a diver.

Chuck enjoyed anything that got him outside, especially his woods. He was a mini-stock race car driver during his time in Texas, and was very well-traveled. Chuck was always the one to lighten any mood and get people laughing with one of his jokes. He loved being a father, and was probably most known for being one of the few genuine nice guys.

He is survived by his sons, Chris (Kalee Wurns) and Anthony E. Moehrman; girlfriend, Denise Hensler; sister, Estelle (Charles) Eberle; and sister-in-law, Cindy Moehrman. Chuck was also preceded in death by his brother, Eric Moehrman.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon. A private interment will follow at a later date at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wauseon. Friends and family will be received 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

