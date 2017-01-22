Charles N. Douglass (1957 – 2017)

Charles “Chuck” N. Douglass, 59, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 2, 1957 in Bryan to Lynn “Jack” Reeves and Elizabeth L. (Repp) Douglass. Chuck graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer. On July 8, 1978, he married Lori M. Faunce and she survives.

Chuck attended the Betzer Community Church in Pittsford, Michigan, and was a member of the Montpelier Moose. He was a farmer and a commercial electrician at Owen’s Electric in Montpelier for 32 years. He liked antique tractors, had a passion for agriculture and loved to drive over the Mackinaw bridge. Chuck loved spending time with his family and made many of their dreams a reality. He will be greatly missed.

Chuck is survived by his wife Lori; children Nathan (Jessie) Douglass of Camden, Michigan and Elizabeth (Kurt) Marvel of Fowler, Michigan; four grandchildren, Landon Marvel, Olivia Douglass, Lilly Marvel, and Charlotte Marvel; siblings, Lois Ann (Jeff) Thompson of Heath, Ohio, Terry (Mary) Douglass of Brooklyn, Michigan, Wanda (Steve) Gross of Paulding, Ohio, Connie (Randy) Brandeberry of Pioneer, and Dean (Misty) Douglass of Alvordton; sister-in-law Lilly (Keith) Radabaugh of Archbold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Alana Douglass.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP-Hospice or Cancer Treatment Centers in Zion, Illinois. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com