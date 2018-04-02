Charles Phillips (1938 – 2018)

Charles Curtis “Sonny” Phillips, 80, of rural Fayette, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his home, following a short battle with cancer. Born March 3, 1938 in Waldron, MI, he was a son of the late Howard and Eugenia (Lester) Phillips. He married Barbara A. Beaverson on October 11, 1958, in Waldron, and she survives.

Sonny was the founder and longtime owner of C. Phillips Plumbing and Heating in Fayette, a business he was proud to eventually manage alongside two of his sons. Prior to his self-employment, he worked in the construction of the Waldron and Litchfield school buildings, and also for Fred Armstrong’s heating and plumbing business for 10 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over 59 years, Barbara, are a daughter, Kathy (Richard) Miller of Fayette; three sons, Steve (Barbara) Phillips, Curt (Kriss Rashley) Phillips, and Jason (Tarra) Phillips, all of Fayette; a brother, Richard (Patricia) Phillips of Delta; sister, Deb (Mel) Schaedler of Waldron; and eight beloved grandchildren, Ashley, David, MaKayla, Kody, Harley, Sonny, Shelby, and Tori.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a son in infancy; a brother, Robert Phillips; and four sisters, Jean Beaverson, Leora Clark, Eleanor New, and Ann Walker.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette on Wednesday, April 4, from 2-5 p.m., and also on Thursday, April 5, from 2-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lauber Hill Reformed Mennonite Church near Archbold with James Basinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in honor of Sonny be given to benefit Great Lakes Caring Hospice, Fayette Fire Department, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

