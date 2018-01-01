Charles Ratliff (1965 – 2017)

Charles Martinez Ratliff, 52 years, of Defiance, passed away Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2017 in his residence.

Charles was born July 26, 1965 in Defiance, the son of the late Russell and Alice M. (Martinez) Ratliff.

He was a 1984 graduate of Defiance High School. Charles was a laborer for Defiance Metal Products prior to retiring due to a disability. He was a member of the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. Charles was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his pet dogs, Emmitt and Audrey. He treasured the time he could spend with his family.

Surviving are his children, David (Kristen Hall) Ratliff of Defiance, Nathan (Sara) Ratliff of Toledo, Shaun (Derrick West) Ratliff of Defiance and Dave “Doogie” (Christine Varner) Deitrich of Defiance; daughter-in-law, Dani Ratliff of Defiance; three grandchildren, Elena, Vanessa and Breanna Ratliff; two brothers, John (Delma) Ratliff of Paulding and Tom (Sara) Reyes of Defiance; one sister, Alice A. Reyes of Defiance.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the family.

