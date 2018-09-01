Charles Rupp (1924-2018)

Charles Lewis Rupp, age 94, of Archbold, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to his retirement he had been a pastor, serving congregations for 41 years in several locations.

Charles was born in Pettisville, Ohio, on January 12, 1924, the son of Ora and Herma (Vonier) Rupp. On August 21, 1948, he married Jeanette Balzer, and she survives. He was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church. Charles was a 1941 graduate of Archbold High School and was an Army Veteran of World War II from 1941 – 1943. He attended Houghton College in New York and graduated there in 1949. He then attended Northern Baptist Seminary until 1951. Pastor Charles served in Woodburn, IN; Midland, MI; Gridley, IL; and Lawton, MI. He and Jeanette then moved to Archbold after his retirement in 1993.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanette; three sons, Doug (Kathy) Rupp of Archbold, Dawson Rupp of Lawton, MI, Craig (Julie) Rupp of Kalamazoo, MI; grandchildren Kristin Riddle, Jordan Rupp, E. David Rupp, Janelle Rupp, Nick Webster, Brady Webster, Ian Riddle and Haley Riddle; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Maureen Roth of Ft. Wayne, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Ellen Meier.

Visitation for Charles will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, in the Fireside Room at Archbold Evangelical Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, also at the church, with Pastor Jesse Kahler officiating. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Pettisville Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Archbold Evangelical Church or Miracle Camp.

