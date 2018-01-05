Charlotte May Rix (1924-2018)

Charlotte May Rix, 93, of Fayette, died early Thursday morning, January 4, 2018, at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Born June 24, 1924, in Arcade, NY, she was the only child from the union of the late Rev. J. Morgan and Florence Reese.

Charlotte lived her formative years in New York state, where she graduated from high school and a business college in Buffalo. She married Charles A. Rix on October 29, 1948, in Hilton, NY. Charlotte’s parents relocated for a pastorate position in Indiana, and upon visiting, Charlotte and Chuck decided to call the local area home, and they settled in different communities in the tri-state area. Charlotte took a teaching position at a one-room school near Coldwater, MI, and eventually earned her B.A. in Business from Hillsdale College. The couple also served as pastors at Lake Gage Congregational Church for 10 years.

Charlotte went on to teach at Reading Schools for several years before serving the rest of her career employed as a business teacher at Morenci Area Schools, where she retired in the late 1980’s. She fostered many relationships with students that she maintained the rest of her life. She was a proud member and supporter of the Michigan Education Association.

Charlotte loved her church home, Fayette United Methodist, where she was active as a pianist and served on several of its committees. In her retirement, she enjoyed serving as a member of the Fayette Fine Arts Council as a treasurer and avidly supported the Fayette Opera House. She also became involved with the Fulton County Senior Center Advisory Council and was instrumental in bringing the delivered meals-on-wheels program to Fayette.

A lover of music, Charlotte loved to play the piano. She also enjoyed sewing and camping, and she was fortunate to spend many winters in Florida. She was a lover of animals, and particularly fond of her beloved canine companions.

Surviving are two daughters, Cherie Rix of Fayette and Cheryl (Kerwin) Kaufman of Noblesville, IN; three grandchildren, Stephen (Elizabeth), Ryan (Rebecca), and Kyle Kaufman; and close family friends too numerous to mention.

Her husband Charles preceded her in death on March 2, 2011. Also preceding were her parents, and a granddaughter in infancy, Kristin Renee Kaufman.

A funeral service for Charlotte will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fayette United Methodist Church with Pastor Andrea Curry and Dr. Karen King officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, from 4-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Charlotte can be designated to the Fayette Fine Arts Council or the Fayette UMC. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.