Chester Yates (1933 – 2017)

Chester L. Yates, 84 years, of Alvordton passed away in his residence Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Chester was born January 15, 1933 in Wood County, Ohio, the son of the late, Herbert W. and Luluvene V. (Whitman) Yates. He was a 1951 graduate of Highland Park High School and continued his education at Wayne State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree. Chester worked most of his career as an Insurance Adjuster. He served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis. Chester enjoyed gardening and fishing in his free time.

Surviving are his two siblings, Larry Yates of West Unity,and Pat Johnson of Bryan; four nephews, and one niece. Chester was preceded in death by his parents.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

