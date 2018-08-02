Christena Mohr (1943-2018)

Christena Mohr, age 74, of Delta, passed away Wednesday evening, August 1, 2018 at Swanton Health Care. Christena was born in Toledo on November 21, 1943 to the late Haskell and Stella Spires.

She then met and married the love of her life, James Mohr, on August 10, 1963. She attended and graduated from Delta H.S. in 1961. Before retiring she was the owner/operator of the JC-KLAT’S Restaurant located in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Her favorite hobbies included cooking and being with her grandchildren. Christena was also very proud of her Polish heritage. During her stay at Swanton Health Care she created many friendships with the staff and residents.

Christena will be greatly missed by them all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Spires. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years, James Mohr; children, Lynne Mohr-Carter; Andra Wolpert; Tracy Mohr; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 10-11 A.M. with memorial services beginning at 11 A.M. in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

