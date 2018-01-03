Christopher A. Jinkins (1978-2018)

Christopher A. Jinkins, 39 years, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 as the result of an automobile accident near Edgerton. Chris was born July 13, 1978, in Bryan, the son of Duane Darrow and Denise Jinkins. He was a 1997 graduate of Bryan High School, and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Applied Science from Brown Mackie College in 2014.

He married Jaime Lyn Hricovec on October 16, 2013 in Toledo, and she survives. Chris most recently worked for Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in the Maintenance Department. He previously worked for Wal-Mart, Trim Trends, Arcelor Mittal in Pioneer and Beam Stream. Chris was a member of Grace Community Church. He enjoyed playing video games, driving his RC car, riding his motorcycle and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. What he enjoyed more than anything was spending time with his children.

Surviving is his wife, Jaime of Bryan; two children, James Allen, also known as JJ and Gracie of Bryan; his parents, Denise and Randy Harrington of Bryan and Duane and Susan Darrow of Bryan; two sisters, Sheri Watkins of Bryan and Dena Sailer of Bryan; grandparents, Dan and Peggy Jinkins of Bryan; great-grandmother, Rosemary Hricovec of Cleveland, Ohio; mother-in-law, Cheryl Palmer of Tampa, Florida as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Hricovec, grandparents, Dick and Ila Harrington, Jay and Martha Darrow, Edmund and Odessa Woodart.

Visitation for Chris Jinkins will be held Monday, January 8, 2018 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Chris will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Grace Community Church, 206 West Bement Street, Bryan with Pastor Sam Byroads officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the family.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Chris’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com