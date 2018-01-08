Christopher Graser (1982 – 2018)

Christopher A. Graser, age 35, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 30, 2017. Christopher was a sub-contractor.

Christopher was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 13, 1982, the son of Charles W. and Joyce L. (Baumgardner) Graser, III, of West Unity, who survive.

He is also survived by his children, Dylan, Aiden, Nicholas, Brooklyn Graser, all of Toledo and Ashton Cornell of Toledo; two sisters, Norma and Betty Graser of Toledo; two brothers, Jesse and Joseph Graser, of Toledo; and grandparents, Charles (Jeannette) Graser, Jr. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack Otto Baugardner, and grandmother, Gladys Mae Barnhart.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.