Chuck Hudson (1934-2018)

Charles Emerson Hudson, age 84, of Delta, Ohio, passed away at his home with his wife and family by his side on December, 11, 2018. He was born February 26, 1934 in Delta, Ohio; Charles or “Chuck” was the only child born to J. Franklin and Mary E. McQuillen.

Chuck has lived his entire life in Delta, graduating Delta High School in 1952. While in High School he worked for Hartley Electric and following graduation attended Macomber Vocational School in Toledo, Ohio where he completed his electrical skills education.

He wired his first home at age 16 and soon after graduation began his own business, “Chuck Hudson Electric”. In 1956, Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years as a military policeman and radio repairman.

After his honorable discharge in 1958 he returned to his electrical business in Delta. For more than 60 years Chuck performed countless residential and commercial electrical jobs throughout Northwest Ohio where he met and became a friend to all he came in contact. In 1959 Chuck met and married Mabel Beaverson-Dailey and raised four children together.

Chuck and Mabel recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. Both have an incredible bond and love for each other that can be felt and recognized by family and friends. Chuck was also a member of the Delta Community Fire Department. He joined the Department in 1954 and retired in 2009 after 55 years of faithful service to the Delta Community. Chuck held several offices to include 1st Asst. Chief for 27 years and finally Fire Chief prior to his retirement. Chuck placed his service to the community before himself.

He always remained in a ready state responding to any emergency or fire alarm that he was able. He also made it his mission to ensure children in the community were able to receive a toy from Santa Claus at the Fire Station each December. Chuck was also a member of the IOOF (Odd Fellows Lodge) and AMVETS.

Chuck had an unmeasurable work ethic. When he was not at the Fire Station or on an electrical job, he was working at the family home or toying with his 1924 Pirsch fire truck. Chuck dearly loved his family and cared for his friends and many strangers he came in contact with through the years. Above all he cared about people, especially children.

Chuck is survived by his wife Mabel (Beaverson) of Delta, sons Warren Dailey (Linda) of Delta, Stuart (Kara) Hudson of Westerville, Ohio, daughters Karen (Keith) Harsh of Medina, Ohio and Joy Hudson of Delta. Grandchildren: Hal Dailey, Jenna (Dillon) Charney, Sunshine (Joe) Rondini, Cherry (Bryan) Bobbitt, Nathan Hudson and Haley Hudson. Great Grandchildren: Annah, Bryse, Rylan Bobbitt; Santino, Dominc, Sophia Rondini; Finn Charney.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta with a Fireman’s pass by at 7:30 PM; visitation will continue on Friday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM also at the funeral home.

A funeral service honoring Chuck will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta with Military Rites and Fireman’s Last Alarm Service.

In lieu of flowers and those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Community Fire Department for the Annual Children’s Fun Day, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo Ohio 43614.

