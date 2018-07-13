City Of Wauseon Wabash Cannonball Trail Survey

The City of Wauseon is currently gathering input from residents about Wabash Cannonball Trail usage and ways the trail could potentially be improved. The Wabash Cannonball Trail is a 63 mile long multi-use trail in Northwest Ohio. The Trail’s surface varies between paved asphalt, cinder ballast, and connects on road. The Trail runs parallel to County Road F through the City of Wauseon and crosses several major streets, including Shoop Avenue, before continuing North on County Road F. For more information on the trail, visit: www.wabashcannonballtrail.org

A public opinion survey is being conducted as a way to gather input from Wauseon residents about how they currently utilize the Wabash Cannonball Trail. Residents may take the survey online by following www.mvpo.org/wauseon or by means of a paper survey which can be requested by contacting the Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 419-784-3882 or mvpo@mvpo.org.

The information provided in the survey is confidential and will be combined with those from other participants for statistical analysis. We sincerely thank you for your time and effort in taking this survey and providing us with the valuable feedback we need to improve the Wabash Cannonball Trail.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.