Clara Mae Dulaney (1931 – 2017)

Clara Mae Dulaney, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Clara was born in Lyons, Ohio on March 11, 1931, the daughter of Carl E. and Anna U. (Starn) Wells. On August 17, 1951 she married William Dulaney, and he preceded her in death in 1996. She was a member of Church of the Master – United Methodist Church in Wauseon. She was involved in the PTA, the School Fair Board, supporting Evergreen athletics, and a lifelong member of VFW Auxiliary, Post 7424. She was a stay at home mom with four children, who she supported by attending all of their events. Clara also enjoyed decorating cakes for family and friends, bowling, and camping. She enjoyed her final years resting at Heartland of Wauseon, watching birds and playing Bingo.

Surviving are children; Linda (Fred) Freet, Robert (Nancy) Dulaney, Kathy (John) Moyers, and Roger (Carol) Dulaney. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Jean Holmes, April (John) Sheets, Elizabeth (Ben) Dulaney-Cripe, Megan (Jon) Bollin, David (Brooke) Moyers, Mariah Moyers, Mitchel Dulaney and Chris (Cindy) Dulaney; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Locke, Taylor Locke, Abagail Sheets, Liam Cripe, Everett Cripe, Brantley Moyers and Anthony Dulaney; and siblings, Pauline (Jim) Snow, and Ernest Wells.

Visitation for Clara will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, where visitation will continue on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held directly following the visitation on Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Ben Sheaffer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Winameg Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Church of the Master – United Methodist, VFW Post 7424, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.