Clarence Shelt Jr. (1923 – 2016)

Clarence Shelt Jr., age 93, of Delta, peacefully passed away December 20, 2016 at Whitehouse Country Manor with his family by his side. He was born in Swanton on January 5, 1923 to the late Clarence and Letha (Clapper) Shelt. Soon after Junior graduated from Delta High School in 1942 he volunteered in the Marine Corps; where he served in WWII from October 7, 1942 – December 4, 1945. During his time, he was stationed with the Gun Battalion in the Southwest Pacific Area of Peleliu, Guadalcanal and Okinawa. Upon arriving back from service he attended Davis Business School, where he received his Associates Degree. On November 1, 1947 Junior married Maxine Beaverson and she survives.

In 1956 he purchased the family business of Pine Tree Dairy from his uncle, Dale Shelt and father, Clarence. Junior soon became a distributor for Meadow Gold and in 1978 retired from Pine Tree Dairy. He was a proud member of the Delta American Legion; where he served several offices over the years and a member of the U.S National Champion Staccato Drill Team. He also was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church and Delta Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Keith Shelt and sister, Alice Mull.

Along with his wife of 69 years, Maxine Shelt, he is survived by his children, Pat Ogg, Pam (Don) Simon and Steve (Teresa) Shelt all of Delta; grandchildren, Marc (Tristina) Ogg, Tony (Natalie) Uribes, Mandy (Jose) Macias, Stacey (Rick) Stiriz, James (Jaime) Shelt, Kelly Barkhimer, Dina (Chad) Christenson and Don Simon III; and twenty great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Delta United Methodist Church in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com