Clayton Clingaman (2007-2018)

Clayton James Clingaman, age 10, entered into his eternal home with Jesus, surrounded by his family and friends knowing he ran into His open arms on Friday, July 06, 2018 at Toledo Children’s Hospital. His family praises God for his life and is comforted knowing that Clayton is not suffering and they will be reunited with Clayton in his new body.

Survivors include his mother, Kimberly Clingaman and her boyfriend, Chad Henricks, and his daughter, Sydney Leu, and her daughter, Blaire Leu. Grandma and Grandpa, Gary and Diane Clingaman. Mema, Pat Kuszmaul and Papa, Bill Henricks. Great-grandparents, Jim and Sue Clingaman. Aunt, Nancy Leahy. Uncle, Rex and Tara Leahy. Uncle, Jay Leahy. Cousins, Kaleb and Susie Leahy, Thomas Leahy, Timothy Leahy, Mea Leahy, Tia Leahy, Gavin Leahy, Brooklyn Leahy, Raina Leahy, Luke Leahy, James Leahy, Adalyn Leahy and Silas Leahy.

Clayton was a child of God. Before Clayton was even born, he was dedicated to the Lord and was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church, Wauseon. Since his birth on July 12, 2007, Clayton has been a blessing to all who had met him. Though many may believe Clayton’s life was a challenge, he showed us all that he was a true fighter by outliving all life expectations by his medical professionals.

Even though his was unable to walk or talk, he was able to show us how to love unconditionally, by loving in the purest, sweetest form. In the first six years of his life, you could see the love in his big, bright eyes, in his smile and in the joy he expressed daily. In the last four and a half years, he continued to be a fighter, overcoming many illnesses and hospitalizations. Although his last surgeries left him lower functioning, he was still the same Clayton that loved unconditionally. He showed us through his humming and expressions that he was content with life.

Clayton loved his Buckeyes and watching the game with Grampie every Saturday in the Fall as well as worshiping and praising Jesus with his Grammie, He enjoyed watching TV with his aunts and nurses. Claytoin loved being read to by his cousins and friends. God knew what he was doing when he gave his precious Clayton to Kim. Clayton was in love with his Mom and his Mom was in love with her boy. He knew she loved him and knew exactly what he needed. No one knew or cared for him like his Mom.

Funeral services for Clayton will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 in the Auditorium of Crossroads Evangelical Church, Leggett Street, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Lance Wyse will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Following the interment services a funeral luncheon will be served in the church. Pallbearers will be: Thomas Leahy, Gavin Leahy, Rex Leahy, Jay Leahy, Jaime Rivera, Sergio Gallaga, Jaiden Falke, Xavier Falke.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the family 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Crossroads Evangelical Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Friends may also call 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service Friday in the church. The family requests that Thursday be a day of celebration of Clayton’s life, please wear bright colored clothing to honor Clayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clayton’s Memorial Fund c/o Kimberly Clingaman at Huntington Bank, Wauseon, Ohio or RMH of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to Clayton’s nurses and respiratory therapist; Ashleigh Mackey, Heather Shupe, Deb Clausen, Kathy Nofziger, Lindy Lantz, Connie Tilson, Nicolle Zinck. The Doctors, Nurses and staff of Toledo Children’s Hospital.

