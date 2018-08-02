Clementina’s Single Leads Dayton Over Fort Wayne In 10 Innings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Hendrik Clementina hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.

Andy Sugilio scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Dayton added an insurance run when Reshard Munroe scored on a single by J.D. Williams.

Ryan Nutof got Juan Fernandez to fly out with a runner on third to end the game for his third save of the season.

Williams singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Jose Garcia doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Miguel Aguilar (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Evan Miller (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the TinCaps, Jack Suwinski reached base three times.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

