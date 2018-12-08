Cletus Thiel (1930-2018)

Cletus F. Thiel, age 88, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:38 A.M. on Friday, December 7, 2018, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton after an extended illness.

Mr. Thiel was a 1948 graduate of Edgerton High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a company clerk both at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and while stationed in Germany.

Throughout the years he was employed by Pennsylvania Railroad, Challenge Cook, as a carpenter with Jim Lord and Siebenaler Construction and with Williams and Defiance County Landmark. In retirement he enjoyed building small barns, horse stables, doll houses and other things built to scale. He also loved ponies and other animals. Cletus was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #1494 in Edgerton, John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion and Bryan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2489.

Cletus F. Thiel was born on November 9, 1930, in Melbern, Ohio, the son of Lionel B. and Mabel C. (Fritch) Thiel. He married Margaret M. Dreves on May 1, 1954, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Cathy (Mark) Sito, of Edgerton; three grandchildren, Christian (Liz) Sito, Cale (Tiffany) Sito, and Chellie (Lamar) Dietsch; five great-grandchildren, Drew, Peyton, Hazel, Leben and McKenna; two brothers, Cloard (Nira) Thiel and Darrel (Barbara) Thiel, both of Edgerton; and a sister, Dolores Dangler, of Edgerton. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 P.M. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 10, 2018, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by Bryan VFW Post #2489 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Church or School.

